Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2024 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

