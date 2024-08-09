William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,313,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,763.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 167,441 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

