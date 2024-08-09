Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 21.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,800.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,381 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 483.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 640.5% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 17,498 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $411,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

