Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,067.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 996.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

