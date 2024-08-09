Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of WYNN opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.88. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

