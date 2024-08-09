Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

