12,343 Shares in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLOA. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CLOA stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

