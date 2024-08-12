1,282 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $322.49 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average of $298.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

