14,526 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after acquiring an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $123.81 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

