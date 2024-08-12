1,826 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Matson by 3,509.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,699 shares of company stock worth $11,946,758. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $129.35. 10,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.09. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $136.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

