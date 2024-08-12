376 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after acquiring an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $527.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

