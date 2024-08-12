6,351 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $548,013,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,156 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,468. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

