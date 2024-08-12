ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 1,038,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,985,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.