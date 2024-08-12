aelf Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. aelf has a market capitalization of $306.95 million and approximately $78.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,192,552 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

