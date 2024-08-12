Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.58. 941,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
