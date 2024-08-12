Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,383,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 5,438,822 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.41.

The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. Desjardins boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

