Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IMAX (IMAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) recently:

Get IMAX Co alerts:

7/26/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/18/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 57.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 46.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 58,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 321,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.