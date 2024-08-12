ANDY Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, ANDY has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One ANDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $82.67 million and $1.97 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ANDY

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00007941 USD and is down -13.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,699,244.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

