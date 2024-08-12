AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $27.00 at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

AU has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 446,132 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

