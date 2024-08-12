Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

ARDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $15.64 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

