Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

ARHS opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 657,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

