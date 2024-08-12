Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 112,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,256,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 91,959 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 67.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at $21,034,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

