Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 3,808.3% in July

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 3,808.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,186. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. Equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

