Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 653,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

