Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.50 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $21.50 or 0.00036039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.50 billion and $204.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,457,627 coins and its circulating supply is 395,111,257 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

