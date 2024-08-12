AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.00. 193,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,956. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
