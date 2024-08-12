AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.00. 193,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,956. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.