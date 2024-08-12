Bank of America Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.79 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.