Bank of America Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,125.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $945.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $894.16. 982,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $871.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $966.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $15,036,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

