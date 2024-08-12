Barclays Boosts OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $39.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,815.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

