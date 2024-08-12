Barclays Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $194.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $202.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,853,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after acquiring an additional 289,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

