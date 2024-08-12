Barclays Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $51.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.81.

StepStone Group Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $49.96 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after buying an additional 627,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 510,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 264,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 225,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

