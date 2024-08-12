Barclays Trims Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Target Price to $16.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 633,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

