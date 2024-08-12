Barrington Research Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $108.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

