Benchmark Increases Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target to $50.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTOL opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.