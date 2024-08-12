Benchmark Increases Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target to $50.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VTOL opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
