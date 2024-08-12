Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,516.69

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00008447 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $80.79 million and $245,516.69 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,606.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.37 or 0.00581084 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.9824265 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $244,849.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.