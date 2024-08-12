Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.25. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.59. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 915,650 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $911.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

