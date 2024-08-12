Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.25. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.59. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 915,650 shares.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $911.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.