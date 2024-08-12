Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLNK. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

