Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OBDC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 294,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

