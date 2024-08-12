BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $85.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

