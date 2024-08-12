BMO Capital Markets Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $132.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.93.

DDOG stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.98.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.9% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 125.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 112.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 42,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

