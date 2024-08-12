BORA (BORA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $105,628.06

BORA (BORA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One BORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BORA has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market cap of $86.77 million and approximately $105,628.06 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BORA Token Profile

BORA launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,707,391 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official website is borachain.io.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

