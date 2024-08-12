Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

BKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BKD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 377,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

