Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Increased to $51.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $50.50 to $51.25 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.78.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

