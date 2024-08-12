Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,581. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.54. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Burford Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,520,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

