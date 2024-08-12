Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.27.

Shares of BURL opened at $251.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $263.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.88 and its 200-day moving average is $215.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

