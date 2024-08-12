BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BZAM Trading Down 26.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZAMF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,489. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.37.
About BZAM
