BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BZAM Trading Down 26.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZAMF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,489. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.37.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

