Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $23.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 1,249.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 139,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 333.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

