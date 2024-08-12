Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Get Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 1,249.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 139,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 333.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.