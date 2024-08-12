Cantor Fitzgerald Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $62.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,438. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 45,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

