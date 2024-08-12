Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $33.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

KVYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Klaviyo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 340,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,068.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,665. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,981,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.