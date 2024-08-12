Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $38.91 on Monday. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Biohaven by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Biohaven by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Biohaven by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

